Baptist Churches in Dallas, Austin Expelled Over LGBT-Affirming Stance

Jim Burroway

November 16th, 2016

Yesterday I told you about the threat made by the Baptist General Convention of Texas to expell two LGBT-affirming Baptist churches from the general convention. One of those churches, Dallas’s Wilshire Baptist Church, was still voting and tabulating the results of its congregational vote on a resolution that “would permit all members to participate in congregational life on the same basis as any other church member regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. This affirms the ability of the church’s committees and lay and staff governance structures to consider all members for leadership, ordination, baby dedication and marriage based upon individual merit and the discernment of those duly elected to governance positions.” Wilshire was due to release the results of that vote yesterday. Now, WFAA-TV in Dallas reports:

Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas

Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas

Wilshire Baptist Church has voted to grant gays and lesbians full membership to the church, which would allow them to be considered for leadership positions, and grant same sex marriages.

The resolution passed by a 61 percent majority in a final vote which was released on Monday afternoon.

“We want to normalize life as quickly as possible for LGBT folk. And this is not a one-issue church. It’s a church and we’re simply saying the Gospel is open to all and closed to none,” said Senior Pastor George Mason said of the congregational vote.

Of the 948 ballots cast, 577 voted in favor, 367 were against it, and four people abstained.

…”Our church knows that there are consequences of our decision,” Mason said. “We think there will be many positive consequences for being able to say to the LGBT community that they are welcome here fully, in Christ.”

The Dallas Morning News reports that those consequences were quick in coming.

“Central to Baptist doctrine is the autonomy of the local church. By putting this issue to a vote, Wilshire Baptist Church demonstrates just such autonomy,” the convention said in a written statement. “While we have deep respect and appreciation for this church, Texas Baptists have a longstanding and often reaffirmed biblical position on human sexuality and marriage. We are saddened by the outcome of Wilshire’s vote, and their withdrawal from harmonious cooperation with the churches of the Convention.”

…Wilshire’s decision means the convention will no longer accept funds from the Dallas church, and it will not seat messengers at the convention’s annual meeting, currently taking place in Waco. The church is also not allowed to express affiliation with the convention, and members cannot serve on the board, committees or in other roles.

Another church, First Baptist Church in Austin, was also expelled from the state convention:

First Baptist Church, Austin

First Baptist Church, Austin

“We have performed gay weddings, we have done dedications of gay leadership, we have celebrated childrenon gay couples and we will proudly continue to do all of those things, said Rev. Dr. Griff Martin, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Austin.

…“When they came and said your stance on this, you won’t fit anymore in our convention, I wasn’t surprised I was sad. It’s just one more example in my opinion of the church doing the wrong thing,” said Martin.

 

Ben in Oakland

November 16th, 2016

Central to baptist theology is the autonomy of the local church.

Right.

Apparently, the ONLY central doctrine of baptist theology is “get dem ickee geyz because they’z ickee.”

Joseph Singer

November 16th, 2016

It’s like the evangelical Christians’ hypocrisy who can put aside Republican candidate Donald Trump’s un-Christian philandering, dealing with the mob, multiple divorces and dishonesty.

Erp

November 16th, 2016

I’ll note the baptist church within shouting distance of where I am now has a rainbow flag draped over the front entrance (and they’ve put a picture of that on their web page). Admittedly they are American Baptist Church and in the Silicon Valley but that puts them on the progressive wing of the church. The church use to be a bit shyer about its views.

Customartist

November 17th, 2016

I suppose this is progress of a sort?

Generally, I cannot comprehend joining a club, where a collective mindset overpowers individual thought, simply because it is the path of lesser resistance? These folks think of themselves as “good” and “superior” because they have the validation of others, and they cannot simply be OK within themselves without this approval. The individual who does this is mentally lazy IMHO. They choose automatic countenance, over authentic thoughtfulness and intellect.

Priya Lynn

November 17th, 2016

“We want to normalize life as quickly as possible for LGBT folk. And this is not a one-issue church. It’s a church and we’re simply saying the Gospel is open to all and closed to none,” said Senior Pastor George Mason said of the congregational vote.

That’s so nice.

“We are saddened by the outcome of Wilshire’s vote, and their withdrawal from harmonious cooperation with the churches of the Convention.”

Wilshire didn’t withdraw from harmonious cooperation, you expelled them from harmonious cooperation.

Customartist said “These folks think of themselves as “good” and “superior” because they have the validation of others, and they cannot simply be OK within themselves without this approval. The individual who does this is mentally lazy IMHO.”.

It isn’t that simple:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaUhR-tRkHY

Rich

December 21st, 2016

The Baptist Convention in Georgia did this about 10 years ago. Baptists are more fundamentalist than evangelical, but among other things, have always believed in things like free will and the autonomy of individual congregations. They also advocated separation of church and state and had something of a liberal wing. Well, not any more.

