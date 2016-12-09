December 9th, 2016
The Spiritual Science Research Foundation (“Bridging the known and unknown worlds”) has discovered the cause of homosexuality for 85% of all gay people:
4.1. Homosexual attraction
The main reason behind the gay orientation of some men is that they are possessed by female ghosts. It is the female ghost in them that is attracted to other men. Conversely the attraction to females experienced by some lesbians is due to the presence of male ghosts in them. The ghost’s consciousness overpowers the person’s normal behaviour to produce the homosexual attraction. Spiritual research has shown that the cause for homosexual preferences lie predominantly in the spiritual realm.
- Physical causes (5%): Due to hormonal changes.
- Psychological causes (10%): Having an experience with a person of the same sex as a teenager or young adult that was pleasurable and therefore wanting to experience it again.
- Spiritual causes (85%): Mainly ghosts
The good news is that chanting should clear that right up. Paging NARTH…
Ron
December 9th, 2016
http://www.spiritualresearchfoundation.org/spiritual-problems/demonic-possession/ghost-spirit-symptoms/#41_Homosexual_attraction
K in NC
December 9th, 2016
If a ghost of a different gender invades my body, isn’t that the very definition of rape?
Lucrece
December 9th, 2016
The ghosts of the Past, Present, and Future Fag channel through me every so often. I quite enjoy the company.
LJ
December 9th, 2016
This information is brought to you courtesy of “I read it on the Internet, so it must be true” and “Facts aren’t really facts; that’s just, like, your opinion, man” (in other words, the motto of today’s Republican party).
Ben in Oakland
December 9th, 2016
So, by their logic, my husband and I Are both lesbians?
But what if we’re bisexual? Does that mean the ghosts are heteorhomolesbianofags?
Stupid stupid stupid, brought to you by stupid ghosts possessing stupid people.
Richard Rush
December 9th, 2016
Spiritual Science Research Foundation:
A fake scientific organization with fake scientists disseminating fake news to perpetuate spiritual fakery.
Ben in Oakland
December 10th, 2016
But the stupidity is real. Give them credit, Richard.
eddie
December 10th, 2016
the female ghost inside of me enjoys cock too much to let me call Ghost Busters – damn!
Kevin F
December 13th, 2016
I want to be possessed by Joan Crawford.
Rob
December 13th, 2016
“…spiritual research…” How do you read that without giggling?
TJ
December 26th, 2016
Gee, now where could these people have gotten the idea that being gay has something to do with being gender-conflicted or with identification with the opposite sex? It’s almost as if someone put the word “gay” next to some other concept relating to gender dysphoria and kept repeating the association over and over. . . .
Rob
January 11th, 2017
I know that Jim has had a lot on his plate, kinda seems like this blog is dead. Unfortunate, it was one of my favourites.
William
January 28th, 2017
Will you ever resurrect BTB? It was always must read for me?
eddie
January 31st, 2017
one of my fav sites. i sure hope Jim and all those at BTB are ok and healthy.
Alice Connor
February 8th, 2017
Agree with above. Hope you all are ok, or as ok as one can be in this brace new world.
Gene in L.A.
February 17th, 2017
BTB is still on my home page. I hope you folks are in good health and coping with whatever problems are occupying your time. Know that you are missed.
Raymond
February 18th, 2017
My home page also. I hope it will return.
Eric Payne
March 10th, 2017
It’s beeen 3 months. I’m guessing Box Turtle Bulletin is gone.
Kanealoha
March 22nd, 2017
Been really missing this page – hope that you will be back. If not, I wish you the best – thank you for many years of engagement.
BllHrrmnn
March 30th, 2017
Maybe you could just leave a good-bye message for those of us who miss you and wish you well?
Benny
April 18th, 2017
I know this is kind of unrelated but…
The notorious “ex-gay” activist Michael Glatze has given up his pastorship, moved to San Francisco, and may now be bisexual…
http://skippingtothepiccolo.com/2017/02/26/james-franco-movies-true-ex-gay-not-ex-gay/
