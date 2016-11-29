November 29th, 2016
Last Friday, James Shawlin went to a Floor and Decor store in the Denver suburbs to return some defective stone slabs that he and his husband had purchased for their fireplace. After an employee gave Shawlin permission to check the replacement boxes of stone before leaving the store, another employee sent the manager over to see what was going on:
“The manager that came over was not too happy,” Shawlin said. “You could tell he was not in a good mood.”
Shawlin said he explained to the manager that another employee had given him permission to look through the boxes.
“I was a little firm with him, and I just told him, ‘hey, you know, my husband and I spend a lot of money here. We’ve been using you guys for ten years. We have $3,000 worth of stone.’” Shawlin said. “And [the manager] goes, ‘oh, that explains it now. The faggot that voted for Hillary.’”
Another customer overheard the manager’s comment and followed Shawlin and his four-year-old son out to the parking lot for more verbal abuse: “He basically said, ‘what are these faggots going to do to this child?’” Shawlin said.
Yesterday, the Atlanta-based retailer issued a statement on Facebook, but that statement has since been removed. According KUSA, the statement read:
On November 25, 2016, we became aware of an unfortunate incident in one of our stores involving two customers and one of our associates. We conducted an internal investigation to determine the facts and took prompt action.
We spoke with the customer the next day and apologized for his experience in our store. We further apologize to his family and the community for what took place. Our ethics code and our employee training make clear we do not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment based on, but not limited to race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, disability or genetic information. The associate at issue no longer works for us, and we look forward to improving our sensitivity training for all of our employees and providing the highest level of customer service to all members of the communities that we serve.
Hunter
November 30th, 2016
I wonder why they removed the statement from Facebook.
And I wonder how long it will take for Liberty Counsel to contact the homophobe and launch another martyrdom campaign.
