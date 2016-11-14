November 14th, 2016
The FBI has issued its latest set of Hate Crime Statistics for 2015, revealing a staggering 67% increase in Anti-Muslim attacks in 2015 over the year before. In 2014, there were 154 anti-Muslim incidents involving 178 criminal offenses, 184 victims and 148 known offenders. For 2015, there were 257 anti-Muslim incidents involving 301 criminal offenses, 307 victims and 228 known offenders.
That eye-popping increase is likely to garner the lion’s share of the attention, as it should, given it is the most notable increase among all of the categories tracked by the FBI. Other categories seeing an increase include hate crimes based on Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry, which rose from 3,216 incidents in 2014 to 3,310 incidents in 2015. Hate crimes based on Sexual Orientation rose from 1,017 to 1,053 incidents in the past year, and hate crimes based on Gender Identity rose from 98 to 114.
But of all of the categories of hate crimes being tracked by the FBI, no other group comes close to experiencing the dramatic 67% increase in victimization that the Muslim community has. Overall, the FBI reports that there were 5,850 hate crime incidents in 2015, compared to 5,479 in 2014, an increase of 6.8%. But despite Muslims making up only about 1% of the total U.S. population, their dramatically increased hate crime victimization over the past year accounted for nearly a quarter of the total rise in hate crimes.
Latest Posts
Featured Reports
In this original BTB Investigation, we unveil the tragic story of Kirk Murphy, a four-year-old boy who was treated for “cross-gender disturbance” in 1970 by a young grad student by the name of George Rekers. This story is a stark reminder that there are severe and damaging consequences when therapists try to ensure that boys will be boys.
When we first reported on three American anti-gay activists traveling to Kampala for a three-day conference, we had no idea that it would be the first report of a long string of events leading to a proposal to institute the death penalty for LGBT people. But that is exactly what happened. In this report, we review our collection of more than 500 posts to tell the story of one nation’s embrace of hatred toward gay people. This report will be updated continuously as events continue to unfold. Check here for the latest updates.
In 2005, the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote that “[Paul] Cameron’s ‘science’ echoes Nazi Germany.” What the SPLC didn”t know was Cameron doesn’t just “echo” Nazi Germany. He quoted extensively from one of the Final Solution’s architects. This puts his fascination with quarantines, mandatory tattoos, and extermination being a “plausible idea” in a whole new and deeply disturbing light.
On February 10, I attended an all-day “Love Won Out” ex-gay conference in Phoenix, put on by Focus on the Family and Exodus International. In this series of reports, I talk about what I learned there: the people who go to these conferences, the things that they hear, and what this all means for them, their families and for the rest of us.
Prologue: Why I Went To “Love Won Out”
Part 1: What’s Love Got To Do With It?
Part 2: Parents Struggle With “No Exceptions”
Part 3: A Whole New Dialect
Part 4: It Depends On How The Meaning of the Word "Change" Changes
Part 5: A Candid Explanation For "Change"
At last, the truth can now be told.
Using the same research methods employed by most anti-gay political pressure groups, we examine the statistics and the case studies that dispel many of the myths about heterosexuality. Download your copy today!
And don‘t miss our companion report, How To Write An Anti-Gay Tract In Fifteen Easy Steps.
Anti-gay activists often charge that gay men and women pose a threat to children. In this report, we explore the supposed connection between homosexuality and child sexual abuse, the conclusions reached by the most knowledgeable professionals in the field, and how anti-gay activists continue to ignore their findings. This has tremendous consequences, not just for gay men and women, but more importantly for the safety of all our children.
Anti-gay activists often cite the “Dutch Study” to claim that gay unions last only about 1½ years and that the these men have an average of eight additional partners per year outside of their steady relationship. In this report, we will take you step by step into the study to see whether the claims are true.
Tony Perkins’ Family Research Council submitted an Amicus Brief to the Maryland Court of Appeals as that court prepared to consider the issue of gay marriage. We examine just one small section of that brief to reveal the junk science and fraudulent claims of the Family “Research” Council.
The FBI’s annual Hate Crime Statistics aren’t as complete as they ought to be, and their report for 2004 was no exception. In fact, their most recent report has quite a few glaring holes. Holes big enough for Daniel Fetty to fall through.
There are no comments for this post.
Leave A Comment